Another hot day, cooling down into the weekend

Weather

It's going to be another hot one out there this Wednesday. Yesterday, Palm Springs hit a high of 104°. That's 14° above average.

That trend is going continue for the next few days, with temperatures staying 10 to 15° above average.

Today's high in Palm Springs is forecast at 105° with conditions staying dry. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

It's been a hot year so far, with 144 days above the 100° mark. We'll be adding more before the year is over.

If you're headed West, you'll still be feeling the heat. A Heat Advisory is in place for parts of western Riverside County with temperatures reaching up to 100°.

Temperatures cool down into the weekend and the 90s return next week!