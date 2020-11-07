Cool weekend with rain and mountain snow for SoCal

Weather

Big changes have been happening over the past 24 hours. This past week, the Coachella Valley was recording daytime highs 10 to 15 degrees above average, now temperatures have dropped about 20 degrees below average.

This change is all thanks to a low pressure system moving in, bringing cooler temperatures, rain and mountain snow to Southern California.

The Coachella Valley experienced some rain today for the first time since April. Palm Springs has recorded under a tenth of an inch so far. White water has recorded just under a quarter of an inch.

Rain chances for the Coachella Valley persist through the early evening hours on Saturday and pick back up again Sunday afternoon. Heavier rainfall has been recorded throughout the day for areas west and along the coast. A Flash Flood Watch is in place until 8 p.m. Debris flow could be possible in the areas of the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars.

Gusty wind is also a part of this system. A Wind Advisory is in place for the Coachella Valley and areas of the high desert through the weekend. Gusts on the valley floor could reach up to 50 mph. Areas of the high desert and through the San Gorgonio pass could experience gusts up to 70 mph.

This system has also brought the first snowfall of the season for our local mountains.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Sunday night for elevations above 5,000 ft. Make sure to use caution if driving through these conditions.

Temperatures begin to warm back up into the 70s this week and near seasonal by next weekend!