Cooler temperatures stick around; rain, snow and wind subside overnight

The 60s stick around for Palm Springs into the start of the week. Palm Springs was two degrees cooler today than yesterday. That's 15 degrees below average.

The winds continue throughout Sunday. Isolated gusts could reach up to 70 mph. Watch out for tree limbs and other wind-blown debris.

Snow continues for local mountain communities above 5,000 ft. through this evening. Travel could be difficult with heavy snow.

The rain, snow and gusty winds subside through the overnight hours. Temperatures stay in the 60s for Monday before slowly warming back up near seasonal average by the end of the week.

Overnight lows have been very cool and will continue to be. A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas of the high desert over night. Low temperatures could drop into the 20s.

