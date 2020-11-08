Wind, rain, and mountain snow remain in the forecast Sunday

Weather

Palm Springs Saturday reached a high temperature of 68°. The average this time of year is 81°. Palm Springs Airport also recorded it's first measurable rainfall since April 11th, breaking the 209 day streak. Local mountains also saw snow, Idyllwild recording 2-4".

A second system with this trough of low pressure will bring more cooling, more wind, more rain, and more mountain snow. Temperatures for the Coachella Valley are expected to remain near 15° below average in the 60s.

Through 10 p.m. Sunday a Wind Advisory is in effect. Winds will be from the southwest to west winds 20-30 mph with gusts reaching as high as 70 mph for wind prone locations. Power outages could result from these winds as well as downed trees/branches.

Above an elevation of 5,000 ft. there is a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 10 p.m. Sunday. Heavy snowfall could lead to difficult travel for these locations in the Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains.

How much snowfall?

- 4 inches to 6,000 ft.

- 4 - 8 inches 6,000 - 7,000 ft.

- 8-12 inches 7,000 - 8,000 ft.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s through Monday with clearing skies.