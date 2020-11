Weather

Seasonal average for Palm Springs is in the upper 70s. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s all week.

The beginning of the week will be the warmest, with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s. We'll slowly start to cool down around mid-week into the lower 80s.

The days will be warm, but overnight lows will drop to the 50s. This is because of dry conditions and weak offshore flow.