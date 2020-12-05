Tracking warmer temperatures and Santa Ana winds

Weather

High temperatures stay above average in the 70s this weekend. The average high for Palm Springs this time of year is in the upper 60s.

Days will be warm, but temperatures drop overnight. Lows are expected to be in the 40s.

Dry conditions persist and Santa Ana winds are expected to return for the start of the week. A Red Flag Warning is in place from early Monday morning through Tuesday night.

Temperatures warm up even more this week, reaching the 80s by Tuesday!