Subtle changes this week

Weather

Temperatures have consistently been just slightly above average and comfortable. The average high temperature for this time of year is 66°.

Winds will turn onshore Thursday as a trough of low pressure slides across the state. Some areas for the mountains and deserts will see gusty westerly/southwesterly winds through Wednesday evening to 30 mph. Tomorrow, as the trough slides into the state, areas in the San Bernardino mountains and San Diego county could see some light rainfall Thursday night.

For our desert things will stay similar to the last several days.

Waking up in the morning will be another cool start with lows in the 40s. Highs in the afternoon will be slightly above average and see a slight warm up into the weekend.

As the trough pushes east Friday, a ridge pushes in and conditions will be drier and a little warmer.