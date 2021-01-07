Above average and comfortable conditions continue

Weather

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 74° on Wednesday. The average this time of year is 68°. Temperatures will continue above average through the next week ahead.

We are still under the influence of a ridge of high pressure, though it is flattening. Coastal winds will be weakly onshore with inland winds weakly offshore.

Warmer by Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

If you're planning to head to coastal communities this weekend, there is a High Surf Advisory for Orange and San Diego Counties. Elevated surf is expected through Tuesday morning. Strongest surf expected Saturday through Monday night.