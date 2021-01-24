Rain and snow moving through overnight

Weather

Another storm system moves through Southern California late Sunday night through Monday.

The heaviest rain for the Coachella Valley is expected in the early morning hours on Monday. Snow is also expected for areas of the high desert and mountains.

This system is also expected to bring areas of gusty winds. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Monday.

There is also a Winter Storm Warning in place for elevations above 3,000 ft. Snow accumulations could reach up to 18 inches in parts of the mountains.

Another storm system is set to move through at the end of the week.

Temperatures will be below average all week - dropping as low as into the mid-50s. Seasonal average for Palm Springs is 70°.