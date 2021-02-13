High Wind Warning expires, but still breezy Sunday

Weather

Saturday was a First Alert Weather Alert Day due to high winds and blowing dust impacting the Coachella Valley, high desert, mountains and passes.

Strong winds continue through the evening. Visibility will be low and travel difficult due to blowing debris and dust. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Wind Blown Dust Advisory as well.

The High Wind Warning expires at 10 p.m.

Gusts on the valley floor could reach near 60 mph this evening. Winds calm down overnight, but it will still be breezy Sunday! Temperatures remain in the 70s all week!