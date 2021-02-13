Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 5:35 pm

High Wind Warning expires, but still breezy Sunday

Saturday was a First Alert Weather Alert Day due to high winds and blowing dust impacting the Coachella Valley, high desert, mountains and passes.

Strong winds continue through the evening. Visibility will be low and travel difficult due to blowing debris and dust. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Wind Blown Dust Advisory as well.

The High Wind Warning expires at 10 p.m.

Gusts on the valley floor could reach near 60 mph this evening. Winds calm down overnight, but it will still be breezy Sunday! Temperatures remain in the 70s all week!

7-Day Forecast / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Video

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content