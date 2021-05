Weather

It was slightly cooler today, but still above average. Palm Springs hit a high of 96°, 4° cooler than it was yesterday and 3° above average. Warm and breezy conditions continue throughout this Mother's Day.

Monday will be similar with a trough of low pressure keeping breezy conditions in place, with the strongest gusts in the evening hours.

Temperatures warm up even more this week. It's back to the triple digits by Wednesday!