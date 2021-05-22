A weekend with temperatures tracking well below average

Weather

A trough of low pressure continues to keep temperatures below average. The average this time of year sits at 97°.

This trough remains for Saturday, where highs on the valley floor are only expected to reach the lower 80s. By Sunday, the trough will lift and temperatures will warm close to the 90° mark.

Winds will be lighter. Expect a breeze to stick around through Saturday. Gusts for the evening staying below 30 mph. Localized gusts heading through I-10 could be a little stronger, in the 30s.

More warming moves into the region by Monday as a weak ridge of high pressure takes over.

