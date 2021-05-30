The warming continues through Memorial Day and the middle of the week

Weather

Palm Springs Saturday hit a high temperature right at the average mark of 99°.

Due to a trough of low pressure, gusty northwesterly winds will be expected again for Sunday afternoon and evening. Winds for wind prone locations along I-10 could reach between 30-40 mph. Temperatures Sunday will be a couple degrees warmer, but still very seasonal. This trough will push southeast and a ridge of high pressure will begin to move over California Monday. The flow of these systems will allow for additional mid level moisture. The desert will see some additional clouds. This set up will also bring some instability for San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains Monday and Tuesday, meaning we will watch for the chance of potential thunderstorms for those regions.

Due to some gustier winds in more wind prone locations, Palm Springs PD tweeted out late Sunday night that North Gene Autry from Via Escuela to I-10 is closed due to low visibility.

Temperature wise, Memorial Day will be warmer and the warming trend carries on through the middle of the week. Wednesday, highs will be hitting close to 110°.

