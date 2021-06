Weather

It was another above average day. Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 108°. That's 1° cooler than yesterday.

The heat continues this evening with a breeze to provide some relief.

Gustier winds pick up this evening for the more wind-prone locations through the San Gorgonio pass and along the I-10.

Tomorrow will be closer to seasonal in the low 100s.

The cooling trend continues into the week, with temperatures dropping below average into the 90s.