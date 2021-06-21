Letting go of excessive heat this week with temperatures closer to average

Weather

Palm Springs broke record high temperatures Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Sunday was still hot with a high temperature reaching 118° but not record breaking.

The ridge of high pressure that brought the excessive heat last week is now pushing south. A weak trough of low pressure in the northwest will help to spread some cooling inland through Wednesday. Temperatures for the desert will be closer to average, which is around 105° this time of year.

With these winds and surface humidity dropping, we are keeping track of elevated fire danger Monday ang Tuesday as afternoon winds become more gusty.

Humidity for the deserts and mountain slope locations will drop between 10-15%.

Temperatures will return closer to average through the middle of the week. By the weekend, we are watching the potential for more excessive heat with the one-teens returning.