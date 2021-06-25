Warming temperatures up for the weekend and early next week

Weather

Low pressure along the west coast will weaken as a large ridge of high pressure builds over the Pacific Northwest this weekend. Temperatures there will be breaking all time record highs. Here in Southern California, temperatures will still be hot, but we are not looking at records breaking.

KESQ Weather

We have seen a couple days of temperatures below average but that is now changing. The high in Palm Springs Thursday hit 107° and the average is 106°. Temperatures will continue to warm up for the weekend and early next week. An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Sunday morning through Monday evening. Temperatures for the Coachella Valley and other regions in the Inland Empire are looking at temperatures up to 118°.

Be on the lookout for the signs and symptoms of heat related illnesses. If you or someone you are with is experiencing signs of heat stroke, call 9-1-1.

Skies will be clear and conditions will be dry. Tuesday and Wednesday some additional moisture will be moving into the region. There will be come isolated chances for thunderstorms in the mountains and desert Wednesday we will continue to monitor.

