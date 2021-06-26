Excessive heat joins the region this weekend into early next week

Weather

Friday, temperatures settled just above the average of 106°. Palm Springs hit a high temperature of 108°. Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will be warming up. A ridge of high pressure centered over the Pacific Northwest is building Saturday and will bring extreme heat Sunday and Monday. For areas in the Pacific Northwest, they are going to experience all time record high temperatures.

KESQ Weather

Temperatures here in Southern California will be above average and warmer, but we are not expecting record breaking heat. Temperatures for the Coachella Valley will be about 10° above average through Monday.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday and go through 9 p.m. Monday. Temperatures could reach up to 117°. Areas of the Inland Empire will be under a Heat Advisory, where temperatures could reach up to 106°.

KESQ Weather

Stay hydrated, try to stay indoors in the air conditioning if you can, and always remember to never leave kids or pets unattended inside of a vehicle. The temperature in the car can rise in just the matter of minutes and be deadly. If the outdoor temperature is 100°, in just 10 minutes, inside the car could be reaching 120°.

Temperatures will still be hot by Monday with some lowering by Tuesday and Wednesday. By those days, more moisture will be pulled into the region and we are tracking some potential for isolated storms.

KESQ Weather



Download the 'KESQ First Alert' Weather App to be sure you have the latest forecast information to keep you and your family safe. It's FREE! Click here.