Excessive heat for the Coachella Valley through Monday

A strong ridge of high pressure is over the Pacific Northwest Sunday. This ridge is bringing record heat to those areas. For Southern California, there will still be significant warming compared to average. The average this time of year is 107°.

Temperatures will be 10°+ above average in the Coachella Valley through Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday and go through 9 p.m. Monday. Temperatures could reach up to 117°. Areas of the Inland Empire will be under a Heat Advisory, where temperatures could reach up to 106°.

Stay hydrated, try to stay indoors in the air conditioning if you can, and always remember to never leave kids or pets unattended inside of a vehicle. The temperature in the car can rise in just the matter of minutes and be deadly. If the outdoor temperature is 100°, in just 10 minutes, inside the car could be reaching 120°.

Temperatures will be close to records. The record for Palm Springs Sunday is 120° (1979) and for Monday is 118° (2013).

Temperatures will still be hot by Monday with some lowering by Tuesday and Wednesday. By those days, more moisture will be pulled into the region and we are tracking some potential for isolated storms.

