Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 5:21 PM

First Alert Weather Alert Day: Sunday for isolated showers and thunderstorms for the valley and mountains

More cloud coverage and cooler temperatures today and isolated storms are starting to move in.

Looking a head for tomorrow isolated showers and storms increase for the valley and mountains. Tomorrow will be a perfect day to finally dust off your umbrellas.

As we are expected to increase in rain starting tomorrow afternoon, The First Alert Weather team issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day starting tomorrow afternoon.

7-Day Forecast / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content