First Alert Weather Alert Day: Sunday for isolated showers and thunderstorms for the valley and mountains
More cloud coverage and cooler temperatures today and isolated storms are starting to move in.
Looking a head for tomorrow isolated showers and storms increase for the valley and mountains. Tomorrow will be a perfect day to finally dust off your umbrellas.
As we are expected to increase in rain starting tomorrow afternoon, The First Alert Weather team issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day starting tomorrow afternoon.
Comments