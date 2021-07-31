Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon with ongoing humidity

Weather

The average high temperature this time of year is 109°. Highs reached 107° in Palm Springs Friday and are expected to be similar for Saturday.

Monsoonal moisture will again bring chances for isolated thunderstorms to the region. Mountain and high desert communities will have the highest chance to see activity for the afternoon and evening hours.

Due to thunderstorm potential, some areas could see heavy rainfall rates leading to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 5 a.m. Sunday. This watch encompasses Twentynine Palms.

A trough of low pressure will push monsoonal moisture east late Saturday night through Sunday. This will cut off the flow for storm chances.

A ridge of high pressure builds Monday and Tuesday, bringing warmer and drier conditions.

