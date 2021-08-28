Excessive Heat Warning continues and monsoonal moisture expected to return

Weather

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Coachella Valley through 9:00 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures around the low desert are expected to climb near 115° each afternoon.

The humidity will make a return and unfortunately, we will feel muggier conditions starting tomorrow morning.

The monsoonal moisture will increase our chances of isolated storms over the mountains and desert starting tomorrow afternoon.

Here's what we can expect for the next three days cooler temperatures, some clouds, and more chances for isolated storms for the beginning of our week.