Getting ready for a mild, breezy week

Temperatures remain right around and just above seasonable for this time of year. This has made for comfortable conditions during the 35th Annual Greater Palm Springs Pride. If you're out celebrating this evening for the final night, enjoy temperatures in the low 70s and overall dry conditions.

KESQ

Looking ahead toward the start of the workweek, rain and snow are expected for areas farther north. This should assist with current drought conditions. The entire state is experiencing some varying form of drought, with exceptional conditions (dark red) for almost 40% of California.

KESQ

While some parts of Southern California may see a light drizzle for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, we will remain dry and breezy around the Coachella Valley. Onshore winds increase by Tuesday afternoon for wind-prone spots around the valley.

KESQ

Winds will shift directions by Wednesday evening, carrying in warmer, drier air across Southern California. Santa Ana winds will cause a spike in temperatures through the end of the week and increase fire concerns for surrounding areas.