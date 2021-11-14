Record heat Sunday in Palm Springs

As high pressure continues to dominate the region, a new record high temperature of 93° was set this afternoon at Palm Springs International Airport. This replaces a previous record of 92° from 2007.

KESQ

Temperatures have stayed 10°+ above normal across the desert, but a cooldown is anticipated as we look ahead toward the middle of next week. High pressure eventually pushes inland, allowing for cooler, moist air to move in across Southern California.

KESQ

This shift in the atmosphere should make for generally more comfortable conditions, especially by the end of the week. More clouds overhead are also expected for much of the upcoming week starting Tuesday.

KESQ

.