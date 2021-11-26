Sunny and dry holiday weekend

Much of Southern California is experiencing critical fire weather due to Santa Ana winds. The current offshore flow pattern has weakened significantly, but dry air remains in place. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday that is set to expire Friday night at 6 pm.

Dry conditions are expected to continue. Dew points have been incredibly low. Some spots have shown negative numbers, indicating minimal moisture in the atmosphere. Relative humidity values have stayed under 10% for most spots.

Traffic on the roads may be an issue this holiday weekend, but conditions should make for easy driving. Sunny skies and light winds are expected for Saturday and Sunday.

While winds have calmed down, we will still see warmer air filter into our area for much of next week. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will likely stay 10-15° above normal for several days. The average high for this time of year is in the low 70s.