Getting ready for a wet week of holiday travel

We're closing out the weekend with another night of chilly temperatures. Mild afternoons continue for the first half of the week, but by Wednesday, prolonged chances for rain begin.

A Frost Advisory will go into effect beginning at 10:00 p.m. lasting through 8:00 a.m. Monday. Temperatures could drop into the low and mid-30s. These low temperatures can kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.

Mild afternoons prevail for the next few days, but big changes begin during the later half of Wednesday. Light rain will likely move in from the west and continue through the end of the week.

Our highest impact locally will likely be on Thursday.

Widespread rain will be possible across the Coachella Valley. It's too soon to say how much we can expect.

Snow levels will remain high Wednesday and early Thursday, but likely drop as low as 5,500 ft. by Thursday night and Friday.

Peak wind gusts from Thursday to Friday will increase to 50+ mph for our most wind prone areas.

There is still a slight chance for rain on Saturday and Sunday, but it's unlikely to be widespread. Another round of rain is possible to start the final week of 2021.