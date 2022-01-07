Breezy start to the weekend

After a mild and quiet week, winds are expected to pick up by this afternoon and stick around through Saturday. This, as a trough of low pressure moves over the region, increasing onshore flow and filtering cooler air into Southern California. Peak wind gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass could be up to 40 mph. Otherwise, breezy conditions on the valley floor.

Locally, temperatures are expected to drop around 5° and remain seasonable. More clouds will also be noticeable overhead. Mountain communities are expected to see temperatures in the low 50s this weekend with gusty conditions for Friday and the first half of Saturday. The high desert will see similar winds with temperatures in the low 60s.

After a nice weekend, more clouds pile up for Monday. There are chances for light rain west of the Coachella Valley, but as of now, it is unlikely we will see precipitation locally. We will continue to monitor chances for rain as we get closer to the start of the workweek. Following Monday, skies begin to clear and temperatures begin to warm once again toward the mid-70s.

