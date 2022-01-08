Mild weekend, changes next week

Daytime high temperatures have soared into the mid-70s across the valley on Saturday with mostly clear skies. We're getting a boost of warmth from a ridge of high pressure building over the region.

A weak Santa Ana wind pattern will continue to keep conditions dry through the weekend. Conditions should remain mild for Sunday, with daytime high temperatures in the low 70s.

Despite rather consistent conditions as of late, change could be on the horizon. A cut-off low set to move in on Southern California is expected to increase cloud cover for the start of the workweek and increase possible chances for precipitation by the middle of the week. It's too soon to say much on the timing and overall impact this may have for the Coachella Valley, so stay tuned as we refine this forecast in the days ahead.

