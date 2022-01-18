A return to sunshine and warmer temps

After some light showers (trace amounts of rainfall) last night, the skies cleared this morning, and we're expecting full sunshine as high pressure builds back in.

Some clouds are likely to remain in our local mountains, but Valley skies promise full sunshine this afternoon.

We will be close to our seasonal norm of 71 today, but warmer weather is moving in later in the week.

The airmass arriving Wednesday through Friday will lift daytime highs a few degrees.

A weak systems slides by Friday evening into Saturday, which will result in some windy conditions to contend with late Friday into Saturday.