Sunshine returns Sunday

After a day of cloudy skies across the Coachella Valley, high pressure returns for Sunday and so does sunshine. Low pressure continues to move east and clouds follow it through the overnight hours.

As skies clear, our temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s. Some spots may even reach the low 80s for daytime high temperatures on Sunday.

High pressure remains in place heading into the start of the week, allowing for above-normal temperatures. We cool to the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday in response to an increase in winds. Santa Ana winds will return to Southern California, maintaining dry conditions regionally. It's too soon to say how gusty it will be locally, so stay with your First Alert Weather Team while we track these conditions in the days ahead. We'll see our temperatures warm back to the low 70s by the time we get to next weekend.