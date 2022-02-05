Breezy, warm, and dry conditions continue

We're keeping up a consistent pattern of Santa Ana winds, above-normal temperatures, and bone dry conditions in the atmosphere. Here's a look at how dew points and relative humidity values looked this afternoon.

KESQ

Minimal moisture is exacerbated by another round of Santa Ana winds expected to kick up Saturday night for our most wind-prone spots. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas surrounding the Coachella Valley.

KESQ

Sustained winds are expected to increase between 15-30 mph out of the northeast with possible peak gusts up to 50 mph. Sunday morning is likely to see some of the strongest winds of this round of Santa Ana winds.

KESQ

Warm and dry conditions are anticipated for the extended forecast. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming around 10° above normal for this time of year.