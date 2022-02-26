Breezy with warmer days ahead

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4 p.m. Saturday. A gust of 38 mph was recorded in Cabazon, but winds are expected to become lighter as the day goes on. We will see a few more rounds of Santa Ana winds before the week is up, as a ridge of high pressure is building over the region.

KESQ

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-70s. We will see warming temperatures 10-15° above normal by the middle of next week, in response to Santa Ana winds.

KESQ

Overnight low temperatures will warm to the low 60s by the middle of the week, making for more comfortable conditions in the evening. Late-week low pressure will create an onshore flow with winds and cooler, more seasonable temperatures.