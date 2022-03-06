After a couple of stormy days, winds have calmed down around the Coachella Valley, but not for long. Northerly winds are expected to pick up early Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for areas just west of the Coachella Valley and along I-10 as far east as Desert Hot Springs.

While it will be occasionally gusty on Monday, winds should not be as strong as what we've felt on Saturday. Downed tree limbs, power outages, and travel difficulties are all possible. Here's a look at how Monday morning is expected to shape up.

Cool, northerly winds are expected to carry chilly air down to Southern California during the overnight hours heading into the start of the workweek. Because of this, the National Weather Service has also issued a Frost Advisory for areas of Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties.

While the Coachella Valley is not included in this, areas just west of the valley will likely see temperatures drop below 40° for overnight low temperatures as a product of these cool winds.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to peak just shy of the low 80s by the middle of the week with another round of wind possible before the start of the upcoming weekend. Warmer temperatures in the low 80s appear possible by this time next week.