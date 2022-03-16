Breezy conditions through tomorrow

A trough of low pressure moved through overnight, bringing partly cloudy skies and some gusty winds overnight and into the morning hours.

As that trough now moves out winds are settling down a bit. Gusts reached nearly 30mph in the Valley early this morning and well above that in the high desert.

It will remain breezy through the afternoon, with gusts ranging from 20-25mph.

Despite the NW winds, highs will be nearly as warm as yesterday's high of 89:

Into the weekend, another front moves through Saturday night, bringing gusty winds and cooler conditions for Sunday.