Breezy Tuesday, mild week ahead

Sunshine has returned following Monday's Pacific storm. While rain mostly stayed to the west, we did see spotty showers reach as far east as Thermal. Here's a look at some rainfall totals for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas.

KESQ

A trough of low pressure still has some control over conditions in our area, allowing for continuous onshore winds throughout Tuesday and likely lingering into Wednesday. While winds do not meet advisory criteria, we have seen occasional gusts upwards of 20 mph for some of our more wind-prone areas. Around 8 p.m. winds are expected to strengthen, especially north of I-10.

KESQ

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 80s are expected for Wednesday, followed by a few more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday. After that, more ridging is expected, allowing temperatures to rise 5-10° above normal for this time of year.