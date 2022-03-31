Mild week, long-term warm-up

Conditions remain mild across the Coachella Valley through the week and into the weekend. Winds still remain breezy, especially in the evening, for cities and areas directly positioned near I-10. Here's a look at winds we can expect around 8 p.m. tonight.

KESQ

Temperatures continue to warm to the upper 80s for Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies, unlike areas west of the Coachella Valley where clouds continue to fill in overhead.

Looking at long-term changes for the region, the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 Day Outlook places Southern California well above normal for this time of year. Current seasonable temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. A ridge of high pressure building next week is set to carry temperatures at least 10° above normal, into the mid to upper 90s.

During the expected warm-up, we're likely to see sunny skies and generally dry conditions around the Coachella Valley.