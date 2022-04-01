Mild this weekend, hotter next week
Calm conditions will prevail today through the weekend, with some light breeziness and temps slightly above normal. A front slides past us to the North on Sunday with minimal impacts on SoCal conditions.
Today winds will be breezy, but not disruptive, with winds in the 10-15mph predominantly.
High temps for both today and tomorrow will hover near 87 degrees.
Into next week, we see significantly warmer than normal daytime highs, ranging in the mid-90s most of the week!
