Mild this weekend, hotter next week

Calm conditions will prevail today through the weekend, with some light breeziness and temps slightly above normal. A front slides past us to the North on Sunday with minimal impacts on SoCal conditions.

Today winds will be breezy, but not disruptive, with winds in the 10-15mph predominantly.

High temps for both today and tomorrow will hover near 87 degrees.

Into next week, we see significantly warmer than normal daytime highs, ranging in the mid-90s most of the week!