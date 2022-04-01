Skip to Content
Mild this weekend, hotter next week

Calm conditions will prevail today through the weekend, with some light breeziness and temps slightly above normal. A front slides past us to the North on Sunday with minimal impacts on SoCal conditions.

Today winds will be breezy, but not disruptive, with winds in the 10-15mph predominantly.

High temps for both today and tomorrow will hover near 87 degrees.

Into next week, we see significantly warmer than normal daytime highs, ranging in the mid-90s most of the week!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

