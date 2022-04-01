Skip to Content
Weekend winds and gradual warm-up

We're preparing for a mild weekend across the desert. A trough of low pressure swoops through on Sunday, increasing winds with an onshore flow across the Coachella Valley on Sunday evening. Here's a preview of how winds may impact us locally. Winds are currently anticipated to remain under advisory criteria.

Following that trough of low pressure, a ridge builds across the region, pushing temperatures 10-15° above normal into the upper 90s. Above normal temperatures are expected to stick around for the extended forecast period.

A few passing clouds can be expected through the weekend. More sunshine and warmer temperatures start the upcoming work week. Overnight low temperatures should remain in the 60s.

