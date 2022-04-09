Hot Saturday, cooling trend ahead

Another warm day across the Coachella Valley resulted in temperatures like these around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

KESQ

High pressure has dominated the forecast over the past week, resulting in unseasonably warm conditions. Change is set to arrive over the next few days, as low pressure moves across the west coast, increasing winds and bringing cooler air into Southern California.

KESQ

While the National Weather Service has not yet issued any advisories or warnings locally in anticipation of strong winds, we will likely see gusty and dusty conditions even into Tuesday of the upcoming week. Here's a look at peak wind gusts expected by Saturday evening.

KESQ

As cooler air arrives, temperatures fall below seasonable norms into the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Slightly warmer temperatures and sunny skies take hold for the end of next week.