Windy Saturday, warmer Sunday

Winds have been the main focus of our Saturday, with valley residents and Coachella Festival visitors getting tossed around. Peak winds through Whitewater were near 65 mph.

Gusty and dusty conditions have resulted in reduced air quality for parts of the east valley around 3 p.m. Moderate air quality is expected to continue while winds remain strong.

KESQ

Winds are set to gust between 25-40 mph across Coachella Valley through the daylight hours. As we continue into the evening, winds will lessen and air quality will gradually improve.

KESQ

Looking ahead to Day 3 of the Coachella Festival, temperatures are set to increase slightly to the low 90s for daytime high temperatures. Winds will stay light and breezy, but not nearly as impactful as what we saw on Saturday.