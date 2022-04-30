Breezy, warm weekend

Air quality and visibility are both reduced across the Coachella Valley following previously strong winds. Air quality is considered 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' for much of the west and central valley, with 'Moderate' air quality otherwise. Sensitive groups include children, older adults, and those with lung-related medical conditions. It's best to stay in a well-ventilated space and limit time outdoors if you fall into one of those categories.

Winds will continue to play a factor in our forecast through the weekend. Gusts between 20-25 mph can be expected on the valley floor later this evening. Winds peak again Sunday and Monday nights.

Temperatures will remain above normal over the extended forecast period. Mid-90s and sunshine are expected for Sunday.

Temperatures may reach triple digits on Thursday and Friday. Overnight low temperatures will range from 60s to 70s.