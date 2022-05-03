Skip to Content
By
Published 8:18 AM

“Coolest” day of the week today

Yesterday we topped out at 95, but today will be slightly cooler as a front moved through overnight.

That front resulted in breezy conditions through the overnight hours, but winds are laying down nicely today with only light breezes expected.

Today's highs will span the lower 90s, but a warming trend is only 24 hours away.

By Thursday, highs hit the triple digits, and we're likely to see those remain in place for a couple of days. Then we cool off thanks to NW winds developing late Saturday into Sunday.

Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

