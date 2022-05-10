Breezy and cool today

An area of low pressure to our North will continue to bring in some onshore winds through this afternoon and evening. Winds will not be as gusty as we saw over the weekend.

We will continue to see breezy conditions through the evening hours.

That low is is also keeping us much cooler than normal with highs running about 10 degrees below average here in the desert.

Highs today will be in the lower 80s, and tomorrow even a touch cooler.

However, into the weekend we'll see a major heatwave arrive, taking temps well into the triple digits. The possibility of 110 is not out of the question.