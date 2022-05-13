Long run of triple-digit heat ahead

A ridge of high pressure is building over the next few days resulting in an extended period of 100°+ temperatures and dry conditions. Here's how the next 7 days are expected to shape up.

KESQ

As temperatures rise, be cautious when spending long periods of time outside. Find time for breaks indoors or in the shade, and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on those around you to help prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Here are some of the symptoms to look out for:

Heat Exhaustion

Faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, clammy skin

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Heatstroke

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot, dry skin

Rapid, strong pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Loss of consciousness

Call 911 immediately if you notice heatstroke symptoms in yourself or those around you.

KESQ

If you're looking to escape the heat, seek higher elevation areas. Idyllwild will likely only see upper 70s and low 80s for daytime high temperatures this weekend.

KESQ

Overnight lows will be comfortable in the low 70s for much of the upcoming week. Winds return on Monday, with gusty conditions expected through wind-prone areas.