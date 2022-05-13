Long run of triple-digit heat ahead
A ridge of high pressure is building over the next few days resulting in an extended period of 100°+ temperatures and dry conditions. Here's how the next 7 days are expected to shape up.
As temperatures rise, be cautious when spending long periods of time outside. Find time for breaks indoors or in the shade, and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on those around you to help prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Here are some of the symptoms to look out for:
Heat Exhaustion
- Faint or dizzy
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, clammy skin
- Rapid, weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
Heatstroke
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Red, hot, dry skin
- Rapid, strong pulse
- Nausea or vomiting
- Loss of consciousness
Call 911 immediately if you notice heatstroke symptoms in yourself or those around you.
If you're looking to escape the heat, seek higher elevation areas. Idyllwild will likely only see upper 70s and low 80s for daytime high temperatures this weekend.
Overnight lows will be comfortable in the low 70s for much of the upcoming week. Winds return on Monday, with gusty conditions expected through wind-prone areas.
Comments