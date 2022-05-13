Several days of triple digits start this weekend

Triple digits return to the Valley this weekend, and look to stick around a while. Today we'll like come in just shy of 100 degrees.

Tomorrow and Sunday are the hottest days we expect to see for the next several days, with temps hovering near 105.

A ridge of high pressure will stay in place for much of next week, keeping us 5-10 degrees above normal.

With the Jet Stream moving north, the heat will be persistent.

Take precautions to keep you and your family safe from heat related illnesses, including heat stroke which can be serious. Stay hydrated, and know the symptoms of heat related issues.

Triple digits remain in place through Wednesday, with only modestly cooler numbers by the following weekend.