Heat continues, more wind ahead

Temperatures above 100° continue through the weekend and into next week, with overall dry conditions expected, as evidenced by this afternoon's water vapor imagery.

A small system off the coast will move inland over the next couple days, resulting in little temperature variation locally but an increase in onshore winds. Area mountains, passes, and the High Desert will likely see gusts upwards of 30 mph starting Sunday evening and continuing through Monday.

On Sunday, temperatures remain above 100°, with a few extra clouds overhead. Most of the day will be spent in triple-digit heat.

Slightly cooler triple digits are expected for the workweek. Winds will likely increase again on Thursday evening, allowing for cooler temperatures in the 90s by Friday. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and low 70s.