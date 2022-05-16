A week of (mostly) triple digits ahead

Sunny, breezy and hot again today, but not as hot as the weekend, which saw highs at 107 on Saturday and 108 Sunday. Today, lower 100s expected across the Valley floor.

A front moving into the Pacific Northwest will provide breezy conditions, and help to drop our temps a little for the next few days.

Gusty winds are expected through the early morning tomorrow, particularly in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties. A Wind Advisory is posted for those areas, but not here.

High swill dip into the 90s briefly this week, but every day except one will see highs in the lower triple digits.

Given the prolonged heat spell, please avoid over exposure to the heat and stay hydrated!