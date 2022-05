Yesterday we topped out at 101, but today we should remain in the 90s for daytime highs.

A weak front passed by late yesterday, enhancing winds overnight an into early this morning.

Those winds have backed off, but we did clock some impressive gusts overnight.

A Wind Advisory for areas of LA and Ventura counties remains in effect until early tomorrow morning.

Highs will hover near 100 through the weekend, but highs start to climb into early next week.