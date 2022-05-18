Highs head toward triple digits again today

Yesterday we topped out at 98, pretty comfortable and only 3 degrees above average. We are heating up a little bit more today.

This morning lows dipped well into the 60s for a comfortable start to the day.

An upper level low pressure system is departing, followed by building high pressure which will aid in heating things up the next few days.

We'll remain steadily in the upper 90s and low 100s through Sunday, but hotter conditions prevail early next week, with highs headed toward 105 or so, making things less comfortable and more dangerous. Stay hydrated, avoid the heat of the day, take frequent breaks when working outdoors, and try to get that work done earlier in the day to avoid potential heat related illnesses.