Highs climbing through midweek

A gradual warming trend begins today, with highs running a few degrees above normal through the week. Today that puts us squarely at the 100 mark.

Other parts of California will be running excessively above normal highs, like the Central Valley, where highs will be as much as 15 degrees above average, prompting heat advisories.

Dew points have been in the 40s and 50s, but will slowly dry out today and for the week. That should make things more pleasant if you're using an evaporative (swamp) cooler to keep the heat at bay.

Highs will max out around 6 degrees above seasonal norms by midweek, then the weekend see number back in the 90s. Nothing outrageous this week heat-wise, but do take the usual precautions and stay well hydrated to avoid heat related illnesses.