Highs peak today with winds returning this weekend

Highs yesterday hit 102, we'll be a degree or two above that today for the hottest of the week.

If you have to be out in the heat, please stay hydrated, and follow heat safety tips to avoid heat related illness.

In addition to the extra heat, we're a little drier today than earlier in the week with dew points slowly dropping.

Despite the fact we'll be 7 degrees above normal, the heat advisories to our North have not extended Southward to our vicinity.

By Friday afternoon, winds will start to pick up, ushering in cooler temperatures for the Memorial Day Weekend ahead. Highs by Monday will drop into the lower 90s! The gusty conditions will last through most of the weekend.